Travel Fans: Santa Barbara County Popping Up in Glendale

Is this your happy place? Swing by The Americana at Brand, where a getaway-fun boutique, themed to SaBarCo, has popped up. Final chance to see it: Sunday, Nov. 4.

What to Know Through Nov. 4

Americana at Brand

Near J. Crew

Are you so tight with Santa Barbara County, and all of its wineries and restaurants and sublime natural spots, that you feel comfortable referring to it as The SaBarCo?

Okay, no one does, really and actually, but it is true that a person can feel downright chummy with a place they don't even live.

And this particular place is indeed the kind of place that travel bugs daydream about, that they plan weekends around, and, yes, even want to nickname, in that sort of "we're totes besties" kind of way.

And if SarBarCo — er, Santa Barbara County — is your travel daydream bestie go-to getaway, then best get away, first, to Glendale, which is where Santa Barbara County might currently be found.

Well, you're right, Glendale is large, but Santa Barbara County is larger. So, no: There isn't some sort of city-squishing-inside situation afoot.

Phew.

But Chroma, a travel boutique devoted to Santa Barbara, Goleta, Solvang, Santa Ynez Valley, Buellton, and Santa Maria Valley, is currently calling upon The Americana at Brand, in Glendale, through Sunday, Nov. 4.

What can you do at this travel-fun pop-up?

You can pick up information on the county and its charming towns, or plan a trip to the area with the on-hand travel concierge, or put in to possibly win a travel package, and, mmm, "savor our regional flavors."

The SaBarCo is, yes, quite the appetizing region, with its devotion to locally sourced eats and all of those grape-perfecting vines found hither and yon.

Do you need a quick Santa Barbara County mind vacation, at least for a few minutes, without really leaving LA? With the possibility that you might actually win a real trip to the not-so-far-off area?

You have through Nov. 4 to giddy-up to The Americana at Brand, which is kindly hosting one of the Golden State's great wine-and-everything regions over the first weekend of November 2018.

