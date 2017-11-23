Travel Tips to Enjoy the Hollywood Christmas Parade

The 86th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade will return Sunday, Nov. 26, which means plenty of road closures to support the holiday celebration. Whether walking, driving or taking the Metro, here are some helpful tips to make the commute a breeze.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. and offer free curbside seating anywhere along the parade route. The major cross-streets include a wraparound trail starting on Hollywood Blvd. and traveling to Vine Street, then Sunset Blvd. and ending at La Brea Avenue.

From late Saturday evening to early Monday morning, road closures will be in effect around the neighboring streets surrounding the parade route. Make sure to check the parade's website for full details on road closures.

When arriving, keep an eye out for "No Parking" signs. Any parked vehicles along these streets will be cited and impounded.

On Sunday, the northbound and southbound off-ramps at Highland Avenue will remain open. Freeway Closures include the 101 Freeway and the northbound and southbound off-ramps at Cahuenga Boulevard and Highland Avenue from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For those driving to the event, park inside the Hollywood & Highland shopping complex for the most direct access or any public parking lot around the area. These will require additional fees, so plan ahead to anticipate the cost and distance to the parade area.

For those riding the Metro, take the Red Line to Hollywood/Vine or Hollywood/Highland. Both routes land directly on the parade route.

From Downtown, take the Red Line towards North Hollywood and avoid the Purple Line. Free parking at Metro stations are available at North Hollywood, Universal City/Studio City, Pasadena, Arcadia, Monrovia, Duarte, Irwindale, Azusa, East L.A., West L.A., Westwood, Santa Monica, Culver City, Norwalk, Lakewood, Redondo Beach and Long Beach.