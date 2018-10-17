Travel to the 'Beetlejuice' Town (by Way of Burbank)

It's often said that a location can serve as another character in a film, an old chestnut that's absolutely and charmingly true in 1988's "Beetlejuice." After all, the tidy New England hamlet is not only seen in scenes near the start of the film, but there's a miniature version of the town in the attic, a main setting for the movie's action.



That small version, created as a hobby by the character of Adam Maitland, is a visual centerpiece for horror-comedy classic, but you don't need to travel back to 1988, or even New England, to see it: It's on view at Stage 48, at Warner Bros. Studios, during Horror Made Here.



See the sweet model town, which includes the Maitlands' spooky home situated prominently on a hill, during the Halloweentime event. Horror Made Here is haunting the famous studio backlot on select October 2018 nights, and it includes walk-through mazes, "Exorcist"-style eeks, an opportunity to take a picture with a sewer-scary Pennywise from "It," a special store, dastardly drinks, and much more. Pause now, though, to admire some "Beetle"-tastic treasures...