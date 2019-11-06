Treasures from the Doris Day Estate Go to Auction

Successful hotelier, genre-changing movie star, beloved singer, Carmel-by-the-Sea treasure, and the ultimate friend to furry critters? Doris Day wore many winning hats in her lifetime, and her legacy of love and laughter continues to inspire millions of fans. The entertainment icon and animal activist passed away in May 2019, and while visiting her famous Carmel inn is still a must for mavens of her movies, and re-watching the films she helped make famous is a regular pastime, there'll soon be another way for Doris devotees to connect with her memory.



Property from the Estate of Doris Day will go to auction in Beverly Hills on April 4 and 5, 2020, with all proceeds going to the Doris Day Animal Foundation. Her elegant but easygoing style is evident in the pieces, which include furniture, a car, and, of course, gorgeous gewgaws that reflect her lifelong love of dogs. Take a look now at just a few of the pieces that will surely win over the hearts of those who remember, and greatly miss, this great actor and advocate for animals.