Treasures from the Doris Day Estate Go to Auction - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Treasures from the Doris Day Estate Go to Auction

By Alysia Gray Painter

10 PHOTOS

17 minutes ago

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago
Successful hotelier, genre-changing movie star, beloved singer, Carmel-by-the-Sea treasure, and the ultimate friend to furry critters? Doris Day wore many winning hats in her lifetime, and her legacy of love and laughter continues to inspire millions of fans. The entertainment icon and animal activist passed away in May 2019, and while visiting her famous Carmel inn is still a must for mavens of her movies, and re-watching the films she helped make famous is a regular pastime, there'll soon be another way for Doris devotees to connect with her memory.

Property from the Estate of Doris Day will go to auction in Beverly Hills on April 4 and 5, 2020, with all proceeds going to the Doris Day Animal Foundation. Her elegant but easygoing style is evident in the pieces, which include furniture, a car, and, of course, gorgeous gewgaws that reflect her lifelong love of dogs. Take a look now at just a few of the pieces that will surely win over the hearts of those who remember, and greatly miss, this great actor and advocate for animals.
More Photo Galleries
Celebrity Fans in the Stands: Los Angeles Lakers Edition
Photos: Scenes From the November 1961 Bel Air Fire Disaster
Connect With Us
AdChoices