Firefighters rescued the woman in Glendale. Jonathan Gonzalez reports for Today in LA on Monday March 26, 2018. (Published 16 minutes ago)

A woman was injured Sunday when a 60-foot tree fell on her in Glendale.

The victim, described as a woman in her 70s, was rescued by firefighters. Details regarding her condition were not immediately available.

The tree fell around midday in the 3900 block of El Lado Driver. Witnesses tried to pull the woman from under the heavy tree before firefighters arrived with inflatable devices that lifted the tree off of her.

The tree also damaged a car.