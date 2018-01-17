A trio of lion cubs was introduced to the public Wednesday at the Wildlife Waystation in Sylmar.

The Sept. 14 birth of the two girls and one boy was a "surprise" to the Waystation. The Waystation has a strict policy to prevent breeding amongst its animals, "but sometimes nature holds a surprise in her hands."

The animal sanctuary was told Tangassi, the father, had been vasectomized when they rescued him, but that turned out to not be the case. After a number of years at the Wildlife Waystation, he was paired with Gypsy -- a female companion.

The fuzzy three-pack is beginning to settle into their new digs after the Creek Fire forced the evacuation of the animal sanctuary in December.

The triplets are being raised by their mother, while their father is in an adjacent enclosure "to keep their family bond strong," according to the Waystation's website.

The Wildlife Waystation is holding a naming contest for the baby lions. Click here for more info on the contest.

The nonprofit has rescued more than 77,000 animals since its founding in 1975.

