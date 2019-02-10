Truck Drives Into Crowd in Fullerton, 9 Injured

A truck drove into a crowd of people in Fullerton early Sunday morning, leaving nine people with injuries, Gene Kang reports for Today in LA on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. (Published Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019)

A truck drove into a crowd of people in Fullerton early Sunday morning, leaving nine people with injuries, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

At around 1:48 a.m. a red Toyota Tacoma drove up onto the sidewalk on in the area of 100 W. Santa Fe Ave. When officers arrived, they found several people trapped underneath the truck, which was smoking and had sustained serious damage to its front end, police said.

"I saw at least 50 people or more grab the truck and actually lift the truck off of a body that had been run over several bodies were laying out here," said Charles Gibbs, a security guard who witnessed the incident.

The crash occurred around the time bars in the area were closing, meaning hundreds of people were on the streets at the time, police said.

With the help of some witnesses, the officers lifted the truck enough to free the injured and provide them medical care. A total of 10 people were transported to the hospital with injuries ranging from moderate to life-threatening, police said.

The driver of the truck, 22-year-old Christopher Solis of Anaheim, was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI causing great bodily injury, according to the Fullerton Police Department.