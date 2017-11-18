Truck Goes Up in Flames Off 60 Freeway - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Truck Goes Up in Flames Off 60 Freeway

By Rudy Chinchilla

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    A semi truck caught fire off the 60 Freeway on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (Published 52 minutes ago)

    A driver was able to escape without injuries after a semi-truck went up in flames Saturday off the 60 Freeway.

    The truck caught fire on the shoulder of the westbound 60 Freeway, just west of Rosemead Boulevard, in South El Monte after flames spread from the rear brakes to the bed of the truck, said California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson.

    The fire, reported around 3:05 a.m., caused slowdowns and a partial closure of the westbound portion of the freeway as crews worked to clean up the scene. The No. 5 lane, as well as the onramp to the 60 Freeway, was expected to remain closed until noon, Nicholson said.

    Published 50 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices