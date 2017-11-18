Truck Goes Up in Flames Off 60 Freeway

A driver was able to escape without injuries after a semi-truck went up in flames Saturday off the 60 Freeway.

The truck caught fire on the shoulder of the westbound 60 Freeway, just west of Rosemead Boulevard, in South El Monte after flames spread from the rear brakes to the bed of the truck, said California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson.

The fire, reported around 3:05 a.m., caused slowdowns and a partial closure of the westbound portion of the freeway as crews worked to clean up the scene. The No. 5 lane, as well as the onramp to the 60 Freeway, was expected to remain closed until noon, Nicholson said.