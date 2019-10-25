Trunk-or-Treat, for Free, at a Cool Car Museum

Costumes, cars, and candy? It's all happening, both bright and early, at the Miracle Mile automotive museum on Sunday, Oct. 27.

What to Know Petersen Automotive Museum

Sunday, Oct. 27

Free

The October-fun pursuit of trunking 'n treating?

Your tot might have participated in this autumn to-do, at some point, either in a school parking lot, or perhaps at a community or recreation center, some of the more common places to find cars filled with candy.

But the trunks'll be wide open, and the treats will be on the festive flow, at quite the special place on Sunday, Oct. 27. It's the Petersen Automotive Museum, which means that the participating vehicles will be as special as the occasion.

The free event is taking place during the Breakfast Cruise-In, atop the Miracle Mile museum's parking garage, so, yep: This is a morningtime thing. It's all starting 8 a.m., and wrapping by noon, so have your kids jump into their Halloween-ready get-ups as soon as they get up.

Participants in the Breakfast Cruise-In are invited to decorate their trunks, making the pre-Halloween Sunday especially merry. There's a prize for Best Decorated, so count on these car mavens to go all out on the snazzing-up front.

Plenty of old-school classic cars will be atop the garage, too, lending style to the celebratory day.

Don't have a costume idea yet?

Consider that several cinematic cars are on view inside the institution, down below the cruise-in. A Landspeeder from "Star Wars," and the "Back to the Future" DeLorean, are on display, so perhaps taking inspiration from this exhibit is the way to go.

Though do note that museum admission is a ticketed, and the doors open later in the morning, if you want to check out these impressive movie cars.

Ever trunk-or-treated with your kids at an actual car museum? You can, for free, on the Miracle Mile, where shiny-chrome'd gems'll pop their boots, all to give young'uns a different way to mark the spookiest time of the year.

