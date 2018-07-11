Try True Firehouse Chili at Taste of Farmers Market

Firehouse chili has become so famous over the years, and with fine reason: It's typically among the most tastiest stews around. Brave firefighters who also love to get inventive at the stove in their downtime have been perfecting variations of this classic for a good long time, but knowing such a firefighting, ladle-wielding wizard isn't always in the cards for a chili lover.



But, lucky us, a few awesome firehouse chefs will visit the Original Farmers Market on Tuesday, July 24, all to create and distribute the chili that has become synonymous with stick-to-the-ribs, oh-so-savory eating and firehouse cuisine. And, yep, you can pick vegetarian or meat, oh yeah.



Taste of Farmers Market is the bustling event, a sizable snack-around which gives ticket holders the chance to try bites from dozens of different vendors at the historic public market. Buy your ticket by July 23 and it is $40, which covers all of those tastes, while tickets on the day-of will be $45. And the heartwarming-est part of the event? It supports the First-In Fire Foundation.



Visit the Original Farmers Market site for more tummy-tempting information. But first? Take a glance back now at the lively food scene at this flavors-of-the-world event, which celebrates its first decade in 2018.