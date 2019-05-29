Try Your Luck at a Give-Back Duck-a-Thon

The three-day fundraiser will feature a couple of big duck races, including the one on June 1 at 3 o'clock. Will you have a duck in competition? Sponsor one now and help AltaMed Medical & Dental Group – Huntington Beach, "...a nonprofit that provides medical and dental services for underserved families in Orange County."

Yes, there are more grains of sand on the planet's beaches than there are rubber ducks in the annual Duck-A-Thon, a fundraiser for AltaMed Medical and Dental Group — Huntington Beach.

But seeing all of those rubber ducks ride the waves near the shore, all to see which bright yellow toy is victorious?

You might stop and wonder, because there are a lot of rubber ducks that will be tossed from the pier above, as in oodles, as in thousands, making for an incredibly impressive sight.

Still, one rubber duck has to reach land first, and it might be yours, so consider sponsoring one now ahead of the May 31-June 2 event.

You can do so, via this site, knowing that the money you've contributed will help "... a nonprofit that provides medical and dental services for underserved families in Orange County."

So nice, whether your duck wins or floats into shore near the back of the pack.

The ocean-close festival happens on June 1 and 2, while the "main" baby duck race is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 1. There's a corporate duck race on Sunday, at 1 p.m., should you want to watch a bunch of ducks again race.

Friday night? It's all about an evening reception (so, no, there will be no early duck racing, keep in mind).

Sponsoring a baby duck for the June 1 showdown? You can do so for $15, though there are other price options should you desire a more deluxe duck.

If your baby duck is the victor? You'll win $1000.

Quack quack, which means "yay you."

This is the 27th annual outing for this well-known Duck-A-Thon, which means that a huge number of rubber ducks have sailed down from Huntington Beach Pier, all to sploosh into the Pacific before being washed to shore.

And, yes, that means a lot of money has been raised for AltaMed over the decades, which is the very best part of this quirky tradition.

"Over $3 million" has been raised "... over the years at this annual fundraiser," say organizers.

Also good to know? Volunteers are out to spot the baby ducks, making sure every duck makes it to shore and no duck drifts out to the open ocean. Helping this is the fact that each duck is numbered.

More info on that? Quack quack, which means "read all now."

