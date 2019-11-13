Turkey Ice Cream Is Your Next Gobble-up Goodie

November at Salt & Straw has gone full feast, with ice cream flavors reflecting (and actually including) some of the savory staples of the Thanksgiving table.

So you're the sort of imaginative home cook who is forever trying to "change things up," whatever that might mean to you.

Maybe you've replaced the napkins with vintage handkerchiefs, or served dessert first, or attempted an overly complex recipe that takes 37 hectic hours to properly prepare.

If you've tried all that, and then some, and then some more on top of that, there's a new temptation for you, one that involves placing pints of ice cream, and freezer-cold scoopers, on your dining room table this Thanksgiving.

And nothing else.

For Salt & Straw is currently offering a line-up of ice creams that basically cover the traditional touchstones of November's feastiest day, from start to finish.

There's an ice cream that includes real turkey — that's the Salted Caramel Thanksgiving Turkey — and the Roasted Peach & Sage Cornbread Stuffing ice cream, which boasts plenty of "herbiness."

Sweet Potato Casserole with Maple Pecans, Blood Orange Cranberry Sauce, and Spiced Goat Cheese & Pumpkin Pie round out the quirky quintet.

Truth? You can still be an adventurous cook without serving your guests a different flavor of Thanksgiving ice cream at every course, in the place of the foods that inspired these cold confections.

How about one scoop or two with the traditional pie that finishes the meal? That feels about right, and will still have your guests talking about your flair.

Find these whimsically seasonally sweets at your local Salt & Straw at Downtown Disney District, in the Arts District, on Larchmont, and at other spots around Southern California.

