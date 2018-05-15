Take Home a Turtle! Tortoise Adoption Show in Woodland Hills

Clearing the Shelters isn't just about rescuing furry friends.

Saturday, May 19, there's family fun at a tortoise adoption event in Woodland Hills.

The California Turtle and Tortoise Club Valley Chapter is hosting the event at the Woodland Hills Christian Church, located at 5920 Shoup Ave. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be baby turtles as well as rescues, like Lefty, who is an amputee, and Speedbump, who was hit by a car and now uses a tortoise wheelchair.

The club is hosting the event to bring awareness to the need to help the turtle population. The population is in decline worldwide due to habitat loss, poaching, pollution and other factors. "An example close to home is the Mojave Desert tortoise. It’s California’s official state reptile but very few are left. When comparing their 2018 population to what it was in the 1980s, 90 percent of them have disappeared from the desert," a spokesperson said.

Tickets are $3 for adults, $2 for seniors 60+ and children 6+. Free for active military, for veterans and for children under 5.

What better way to celebrate World Turtle Day, which is -- save the date -- May 23rd.

See photos of the shelled sidekicks that are in need of a loving home below.