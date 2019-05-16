A Southern California mom who just found out she was pregnant with twins two weeks ago suddenly gave birth to one of the babies on a staircase Thursday, May 15, 2019.

Paramedics responded to the family's townhome in the 80 block of Barnes Road in Tustin around 8:50 in the morning to find the father of the babies holding a newborn, Orange County Fire Authority's Tony Bommarito said.

"My wife was yelling and screaming, 'I'm having a baby!' And I said, 'We're going to the hospital,'" Samir Rai said. "And she said, 'no, I'm having it right now.'"

Rai said the couple had just found out that Jasmine was pregnant with two babies instead of one weeks before, to their astonishment.

Rai said he was juggling caring for his 2-year-old, while calling 911, when suddenly he saw the baby's head pop out.

He had to help deliver the baby right there on the staircase.

But the surprises didn't stop there.

After dad helped deliver one baby at home, paramedics cut the cord, and loaded the pregnant mom and baby into the ambulance.

That's when baby No. 2 decided to make his entrance into the world — feet first — in the ambulance on the ride to Orange County Global Medical Center.

"It was a life-threatening emergency for the baby," Bommarito said. "They were able to create an airway for the baby until the mother could push the baby completely out."

The mother was said to be in critical condition, but is expected to recover. Both baby boys are said to be doing fine.

Jasmine and Samir still have to name their new twins. They only learned the same day they were having boys.

"It was a magical moment. One of craziest moments of my life. It hasn't sunk in just yet. I'm just happy they are both healthy," he said.

The father also said the first baby decided to make his entrance into the world — two weeks early, in fact — one hour before a doctor's appointment the couple had scheduled for Thursday.