Twisted, Part VI: The Interview

This is the sixth and final part of the 'Twisted' series.

A marijuana dispensary owner and his roommate are abducted in the middle of the night at gunpoint from their Newport Beach home by three masked men.

Driven to the Mojave Desert while the man was tortured, the disturbing events of that night became known as one of Orange County's most horrific crimes.

Visiting Hossein "Adam" Nayeri is a lengthy process.

It took months for NBC4 to get face-to-face access, communicating at first through letters with Nayeri, who agreed to the interview — his first on camera.

When he finally sat down with NBC4, it was in an 11-foot by 5-foot visiting room usually reserved for lawyer-inmate visits. The room was in a wing of smaller visiting booths where family members meet with inmates and communicate by phone separated by glass.

At the time of the interview in November, he was among the most heavily guarded inmates at the Theo Lacy Jail in Orange, confined alone in a cell 23 hours a day, after his daring jail escape in 2016.

In the one hour a day he was allowed out for shower and meals, Nayeri was escorted by two deputies, one carrying a camera filming his every move through the 3,000-inmate jail. He was one of seven inmates with the highest level of security at the jail.

Nayeri's trial for kidnapping and torture is scheduled for later this month, and he faces charges that carry a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole. He denies any involvement in the original crime that landed him behind bars.

I'm practically nailed to the ground.

He's also facing additional charges in connection with breaking out of the Orange County jail in Santa Ana. He doesn't deny breaking out.

He's facing more charges for what allegedly happened while he and two other escapees were on the run. They are accused of kidnapping a cabdriver and forcing him to drive north with them, but Nayeri denies it was an abduction and says the man voluntarily helped them.

Before Nayeri could be seen, the chains hobbling his legs could be heard dragging on the floor as he was escorted by deputies down a hallway and into the visiting room. He stood in an orange jail jumpsuit in a doorway, hands shackled to his waist. The 39-year-old former high school wrestler stands under 6 feet tall.

Man Accused in Torture, Kidnap, Jailbreak Speaks

Hossein Nayeri is kept inside his cell 23 hours a day. Whenever he is transported anywhere, two deputies are at his side, along with a video camera recording his every move. Vikki Vargas reports for the NBC4 News on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (Published Monday, Feb. 12, 2018)

Deputies sat Nayeri down on a metal stool and locked his chains to the floor. A deputy instructed him to stay in his seat, then threaded a microphone cord under his jailhouse smock and affixed it the clip-on mic on his collar.

Once the mic was attached, introductions were made while seven deputies in bulletproof vests stood watch, out of the view of the cameras.

Nayeri was asked about the cabdriver, who he is charged with kidnapping after his jail escape.

"When you were on the beach with Long Ma, are you telling me he went willingly, that he was part of your crew?"

"I'm just going to leave it as it is, speaks for itself," Nayeri said quietly, shaking his head.

"Some of the things that were said in my preliminary hearing just blew me away, just blew me away. He claimed in broad daylight ... gonna go hang him from the Santa Cruz pier? ... I left it be. I still think he's a great guy."

They run a kind of a wild, wild west kind of a justice around here.

He said that if he thought he was going to be accused of kidnapping Ma, he would have recorded the whole time he was out on the run.

"We were great to him," Nayeri said.

Ma, the cabdriver, told investigators he was held at gunpoint, he couldn't leave the motel rooms, was forced to stay on beds and had to ask permission to use the bathroom.

Man Accused in Jailbreak Talks About Days on the Run

"Adam" Hossein Nayeri is accused of leading a jailbreak that sparked a week-long manhunt. Vikki Vargas reports for the NBC4 News on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018)

While on the run, Nayeri said he and his accomplices were in fear for their lives as they watched news of sheriff's officials hunting for them after their daring escape from jail.

"It blew me away to sit there and watch the captain basically taunting us. It was really volatile hours. We were just as concerned and under a lot of stress ourselves."

"The sheriff, when he's standing on the podium and directly talking to us escapees and saying, 'I'm coming to get you,' that puts you on the spot. Is this like a do-or-die situation? It pushes you to the edge. It does something to you. It really pushes you to the limit to where you're like, 'maybe there is no going back.'"

"When you feel like every agency is looking for you, guns drawn ready to shoot, your choices become very limited."

The sheriff, when he's standing on the podium directly talking to us and saying, 'I'm coming to get you,' that puts you on the spot.

He talked about how different security for him is now, post-escape.

"It's been a whole lot more tighter. I'm practically nailed to the ground."

Nayeri was born in Iran to a father who is a doctor and a mother who is a lawyer. He grew up in Fresno, was on the wrestling team at Clovis West High School.

He once volunteered with the American Red Cross to help out victims of Hurricane Katrina, although he said he sold half a pound of marijuana to finance a donation. When he went to donate the money, he said a worker asked if he could help out.

"We need bodies out there," he said he was told. "Got any experience?"

He told the worker he had been in the Marine Corps for a little bit. He wound up driving to New Orleans himself, where he stayed for five weeks helping distribute food and water. He said at that time he was heavily addicted to cocaine and was a regular pot smoker.

Hossein Nayeri Talks About Kidnapped Cabbie

Hossein Nayeri is facing life behind bars. He is accused of both mayem and torture of a marijuana dispensary owner in 2012. Vikki Vargas reports for the NBC4 News on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (Published Monday, Feb. 12, 2018)

While there, he said he slept in an empty jailhouse.

His story about his work for the Red Cross, distributing water and food in Louisiana, is supported by a document obtained by NBC4 that was submitted in support of Nayeri in an earlier court case. The details of his time there are Nayeri's own telling.



"I took a chunk of hash with me and helped out a whole lot of people under stress. I just felt at that moment, 'it has to be done.' It's just part of me. I don't think about it twice. If it needs to be done, I do it. And that's it."

With a smile, he looked at one of the NBC4 reporters — "if you had a flat on the side of the road, I'd probably help you out, too."

A two-hour layover turned into 11 months, a true dungeon, legitimate dungeon, which you see in the movies.

When asked about the kidnapping and torture charges against him, he accused police of "running fast and loose with the case," but declined to talk specifics.

"They run a kind of a wild, wild west kind of a justice around here," he said. "When you get a green light from your DA's office that you can run it fast and loose a little bit, then you do."

He said DNA found in a blue rubber glove seized from his best friend's pickup truck in connection with the kidnapping and torture investigation gave detectives "the starting point to drag me into it."

"If I wasn't there, how in the world, how in the world, can I know who was actually there?"

In the interview, Nayeri was open about his personal life.

He said after high school he enlisted in the Marines with some of his wrestling team buddies for the challenge. He said he took it a step further and qualified for elite reconnaissance training on Coronado Island. Documents obtained by NBC4 support that claim.

But his service ended when he was court-martialed. Police arrested him for drinking at a park in Fresno after he had gone AWOL during a weekend leave. He said he was at a lake jet skiing.

It was one of his biggest regrets, he said.

"I loved the Marine Corps, hands down. They know what they're doing."

He talked about his ex-wife, Cortney Shegerian, who's now a witness expected to testify against him at his upcoming kidnapping and torture trial.

She faced charges in the case as well, but agreed to cooperate with police in exchange for immunity from prosecution. Authorities said she was critical in helping lure Nayeri out of hiding in Iran and get him extradited to the United States.

He says he doesn't blame her for turning him in.

"She's a human being," he said. "You put somebody under certain type of pressure ... when you hang somebody's life over their head. I try to have empathy for her, understanding. Did it hurt? ... It hurt. It hurt."

He didn't say why he traveled to Iran after his friend, Kyle Handley, was arrested in October 2012 in connection with the kidnapping and torture case.

"I'm going to leave that for the court. There are reasons."

He said it took a while for him to figure out his then-wife had been cooperating with police, and she was in on the sting to lure him out of Iran and into the Czech Republic, where he was arrested.

"I was so concerned about her. I was thinking she was in Barcelona waiting for me."

He said his first thought was to ask the authorities to call his wife and let her know what was happening.

"I had no idea."

He described his time in custody overseas like something out of "Twilight Zone." He's was held at Pankrác Prison, which once housed the Gestapo during the Nazi occupation.

"A two-hour layover turned into 11 months, a true dungeon, legitimate dungeon, which you see in the movies."

He said nobody spoke English and he communicated with "big, burly guys" using hand signals.

He said while he was in the lockup in Prague, he got a package from his wife seeking a divorce on grounds that he had already been married to a woman in Iran. He said he had long been divorced from his Iranian wife, even though a judge nullified his marriage to Shegerian on grounds of bigamy.

To that, Nayeri said, "Once you step into the grinder, it's not about so much to do with truth. It's a game of winning and losing, like a Sunday afternoon NFL game."

He said he can't think about what his future holds.

"Right now I'm in complete limbo ... But I don't have any hang-ups in life. I've had a very good life."

