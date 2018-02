Two cars slammed into a church in San Bernardino and the impact left a gaping hole on the structure. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. (Published Thursday, Feb 15, 2018)

Two cars slammed into a church in San Bernardino and the impact left a gaping hole on the structure. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Thursday,... See More