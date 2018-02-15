Two Cars Slam Into San Bernardino Church

Two cars veered of the road and ended up crashing into a church in San Bernardino. The wreck occurred on Wednesday around 11 p.m., a couple hours after service ended, in the 8100 block of Tippecanoe Avenue.

It was the third time a car has crashed into the church in six months.



According to witnesses, the driver of one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital with extensive injuries while the other driver was not injured.



Fortunately, the church was empty at the time of the accident, but as the images show, it suffered serious damage.



