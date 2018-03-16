Two children and two adults were found dead in a vehicle Thursday, March 15, 2018 at a CVS parking lot in Garden Grove.

Two children believed to be under the age of four, along with two adults, were found dead in a vehicle Thursday evening in a Garden Grove parking lot, according to the Garden Grove Police Department.

Police received a call of a suspicious vehicle shortly after 8:30 p.m. at a CVS parking lot in the 12000 block of Brookhurst Street. A woman reported a foul smell coming from a white Honda van. The vehicle’s windows were covered with blankets and a sun screen.

At the scene, police found the four bodies inside the vehicle: one adult male, one adult female, one boy and one girl. Neither victim appeared to have any noticeable trauma, according to Garden Grove police.

The woman who reported the vehicle told police she had seen the van in the parking lot for a few days and said she suspected the victims may have been homeless.

The relationships between the victims have not been confirmed. It is unclear how long the bodies were in the vehicle.

The Garden Grove Police Department is investigating the deaths and ask anyone with relevant information to contact them at 714-741-5704.



