A family of four, including children, were robbed Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 in their Arcadia home.

Two children and two adults were robbed at gunpoint by three intruders in their Arcadia home late Tuesday, according to the Arcadia Police Department.

Just before 11:30 p.m., three robbers forced their way into a home on the 700 block of Estrella Avenue. One of the armed suspects held up the victims in a bedroom while the other two ransacked the house.

An adult victim was able to flee the home invasion and flagged down a passing police car for help. By the time officers arrived at the house, the trio of robbers had fled the scene.

None of the victims were injured and it has not been made clear what the gunmen took.

Two of the robbers were described as females in their 20s with slim builds who wore latex gloves. One wore a blue beanie and hoodie while the other had a black hoodie and gray pants. The last gunman was described as a male with a thin, muscular build with a goatee. He wore a gray hoodie and blue Nike shoes.

Officials are investigating the home invasion robbery and ask anyone with information to contact the Arcadia Police Department at 626-574-5151.