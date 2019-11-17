Two Killed, Three Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Freeway In El Monte - NBC Southern California
Two Killed, Three Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Freeway In El Monte

By City News Service

Published 35 minutes ago

    Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday on the 10 Freeway in El Monte, where three other people also suffered minor injuries.

    The crash on the westbound freeway at Valley Boulevard occurred a little after 5:20 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

    Paramedics dispatched to the scene at 5:24 a.m. reported that three other people suffered minor injuries. It was unclear whether they were transported to any area hospitals, according to a county fire department dispatcher.

    A SigAlert was issued at 5:36 a.m. shutting down all westbound lanes at Valley Boulevard for an unknown duration, the CHP said.

