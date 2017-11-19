Two Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on 118 Freeway

Two people died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, after a wrong-way driver plowed into another car on the 118 Freeway in Chatsworth.

Two people died after a wrong-way driver plowed into another vehicle Sunday morning in Chatsworth.

The wrong-way driver was reported just before 12:30 a.m., driving westbound in the HOV lanes of the eastbound 118 freeway in Chatsworth, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Minutes later, someone reported the subsequent crash. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics reported two people dead at the scene and one person in critical condition, the CHP said.

Carlos Huerta, who was driving home at the time of the accident, pulled over to render aid.

"The first thing I saw was a car seat, so I made sure there was no baby in the car," Huerta said. "I ended up pulling the passenger door with another person who left, and the lady took what I assume to be her last breath. They have her in the ambulance right now and I'm not sure where they went from there."

The two people who died at the scene were a 30-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, said investigator Trini Godoy of the Los Angeles County Coroner's office. Their names will be released pending notification of next of kin, Godoy said.