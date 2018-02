McDonald's employees in Torrance came face-to-face with two armed men who robbed the fast food restaurant. Mekahlo Medina reports for Today in LA on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. (Published 5 hours ago)

McDonald's in Torrance Robbed by Gunmen

Two gunmen robbed a McDonald’s early Wednesday in Torrance, according to Torrance Police Department Lt. Danjou.

Police received a call at approximately 2 a.m. of a robbery on the 19000 block of Hawthorne Boulevard.

Danjou confirmed the robbers took an unknown amount of money from the fast food restaurant before they fled.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.