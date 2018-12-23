2 Men Shot, Pastor's Nephew Killed in San Dimas

A pastor's nephew is killed in a San Dimas shooting. Christine Kim reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2018. (Published Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018)

Two men were shot, one of them fatally, in San Dimas Sunday, and investigators were working to figure out what caused the deadly shooting.

Family members and relatives of the man killed were visibly emotional, finding support in each other as they gathered in front of police tape separating them from the body of their loved one, shot to death.

"We're from the area," Solomon Moreno, uncle of the victim, said. "We have relatives, family members, friends in the neighborhood. What he was doing, I don't know."

The family of the victim said the fatally shot man was 33-year-old Michael Moreno.

"I never known him as a violent person," Solomon Moreno said about his nephew. "He's an easygoing person."

Sheriff's deputies say they responded just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening and found two men shot on Acacia Street, south of Bonita Avenue.

"I heard four gunshots," Brittany Lovio, who was driving by, said.

One person, identified as Michael Moreno by the family, died at the scene. Another man was taken to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound. Detectives say both victims were found outside a pickup truck.

"Life is so fragile," Solomon Moreno solemnly said. "It can be taken like that, you know what I mean? You never know."

Throughout the night, detectives plan to comb the street for evident and witnesses and any surveillance to help them figure out what happened.

No suspect description was immediately available.