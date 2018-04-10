Two officers were injured Tuesday, April 10, 2018 in a collision with a produce box truck in Downtown Los Angeles.

Two on-duty officers were injured early Tuesday after their patrol vehicle collided with a produce box truck in downtown Los Angeles, according to Lt. Schubert of the Los Angeles Police Department Central Division.

Officials received a call of an officer down just before 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Los Angeles Street and Temple Street near Los Angeles City Hall.

As a result of the collision, Los Angeles Street from First Street and Temple Street has been shut down.

One officer was transported to the Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center in unknown condition.

The driver of the produce box truck stayed at the scene and has been cooperating with investigators.