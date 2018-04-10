Two Officers Injured in Collision With Produce Box Truck in Downtown Los Angeles - NBC Southern California
Two Officers Injured in Collision With Produce Box Truck in Downtown Los Angeles

By Oleevia Woo

Published 56 minutes ago

    RMG News
    Two officers were injured Tuesday, April 10, 2018 in a collision with a produce box truck in Downtown Los Angeles.

    Two on-duty officers were injured early Tuesday after their patrol vehicle collided with a produce box truck in downtown Los Angeles, according to Lt. Schubert of the Los Angeles Police Department Central Division.

    Officials received a call of an officer down just before 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Los Angeles Street and Temple Street near Los Angeles City Hall.

    As a result of the collision, Los Angeles Street from First Street and Temple Street has been shut down.

    One officer was transported to the Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center in unknown condition.

    The driver of the produce box truck stayed at the scene and has been cooperating with investigators.

