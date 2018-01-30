Two People Injured in Whittier Pursuit Crash

Two people were taken to a hospital Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 after a pursuit ended in a crash on the northbound 405 Freeway near Whittier.

Two people were injured Tuesday after a pursuit ended in a crash on the northbound 605 Freeway near Whittier, according to the Downey Fire Department.

The chase ended near Telegraph Road and prompted all lanes to close while crews worked to rescue the two victims, who were transported to a hospital in unknown conditions.

The driver of the pursuit vehicle attempted to flee the scene on foot as his passenger was stuck under the car until police captured him.

As of 5 a.m., the freeway lanes reopened while crews work to repair the freeway after the pursuit vehicle pierced through a guard rail.

Details on what led up to the pursuit were not immediately available.



