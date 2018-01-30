Two People Injured in Whittier Pursuit Crash - NBC Southern California
BREAKING: 
Orange County Helicopter Crash
OLY-LA

Two People Injured in Whittier Pursuit Crash

By Oleevia Woo and Jonathan Gonzalez

Published at 3:52 AM PST on Jan 30, 2018 | Updated at 6:44 AM PST on Jan 30, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Two People Injured in Whittier Pursuit Crash
    OnScene.TV
    Two people were taken to a hospital Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 after a pursuit ended in a crash on the northbound 405 Freeway near Whittier.

    Two people were injured Tuesday after a pursuit ended in a crash on the northbound 605 Freeway near Whittier, according to the Downey Fire Department.

    The chase ended near Telegraph Road and prompted all lanes to close while crews worked to rescue the two victims, who were transported to a hospital in unknown conditions.

    The driver of the pursuit vehicle attempted to flee the scene on foot as his passenger was stuck under the car until police captured him.

    As of 5 a.m., the freeway lanes reopened while crews work to repair the freeway after the pursuit vehicle pierced through a guard rail. 

    2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 1-16-18] 2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News
    Toni Guinyard, NBC4

    Details on what led up to the pursuit were not immediately available.


    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices