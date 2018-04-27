A man stands up and starts shouting in the middle of a movie causing a panic at a Redlands theater. Tony Shin reports for NBC4 News on Friday, April 27, 2018. (Published 34 minutes ago)

A man's words about the end of the world caused panic in a movie theater Redlands, and two people to be injured while fleeing.

"If we do not die today we could go to heaven," the man said, according to a witness.

The words frightened the audience at a Harkins Theatres.

"I was getting very scared, I thought that even if he did not do anything to us, the fact that if we ran and fell we would suffer blows and we would be hurt", said Susana Medina, who ran when she heard the frightening words.

The incident happened at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Two people were injured, one of them seriously. A woman suffered a head wound jumping from a balcony.

"Everyone who was with the wounded woman was moving her, my mom came and took care of everything that the paramedics got," said Brooke Hall, a nurse who helped.

Due to the number of calls, police officers arrived immediately, securing the arrest of the suspect, who they confirmed was not armed.

"The guy was just trying to preach at the end of the movie, it's wrong what he did, but we did not find anything that could have endangered people's lives," said Carl Baker, spokesman for the Riverside Police Department.

The suspect was identified as Michael Ray Webber, 29. He is a Christian pastor.

Webber faces charges of disturbing the peace.

Theatre officials apologed and are offering free tickets for those affected.