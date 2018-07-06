Two Shot, One Dead in San Bernardino Freeway Shooting

Two people were shot and one died at the scene after someone opened fire on three motorcycle riders on the 210 Freeway. Jonathan Gonzalez reports for Today in LA on Friday, July 6, 2018. (Published 3 hours ago)

The California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash on the 210 eastbound at the 215 early Friday morning to find two men had been shot.

San Bernardino Police soon showed up and took over the investigation.

Police said the two men and a woman were standing by their two motorcycles, parked in the center divider, when someone drove by and shot at them.

One man was hit and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The other man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. The woman wasn't hurt.

Now, police said they simply don't have any clues about who opened fire.

"If anybody was passing by, we are pleading with you to please reach out to our investigators at the SBPD," said Lt. Mike Madden, San Bernardino Police Department.

The investigation shut down the eastbound lanes for hours, forcing cars to turn around.

Investigators are looking into the possibility the men who were shot were part of an outlaw biker gang.