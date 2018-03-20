The baseball world got some bad news when Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner suffered a broken wrist in the team's spring training game against the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

However, one fan in particular was very distraught over the news, a two-year-old named Declan Riddle.

Riddle and his father, Andrew, are die hard Dodger fans and were watching the game on Spectrum SportsNetLA when Turner was hit by a fastball on the left wrist by A's pitcher Kendall Graveman.

Turner screamed in pain and immediately went to the ground after the pitch. Shortly thereafter, Turner left the game to get X-rays where he was diagnosed with a small non-displaced fracture in his left wrist.

Declan and Andrew were watching the game, and after the injury, the adorable 2-year-old was extremely concerned with Turner's well being.

"Justin Turner got hurt," said the concerned child. "I have to kiss his boo-boo."

The cute, 27-second video can be seen below, and immediately went viral as it was viewed over 335,000 times. Multiple outlets picked it up, including our very own NBC LA.

Eventually, the video made its way to Turner himself who tweeted his appreciation to little Declan and even offered him two tickets to a Dodgers game upon his return from the disabled list.

Unfortunately, kissing Turner's wrist likely won't heel the fracture, or return him to the Dodgers lineup anytime soon. However, the team did get some good news on Tuesday after Turner saw a sports orthopedist who said that the wrist would not require surgery and would heal on it's own in a brace.

Turner is expected to miss between 6-to-10 weeks depending on the healing process and eventual rehab assignment.