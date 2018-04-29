Ty Blach #50 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at AT&T Park on April 29, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

Escape from San Francisco.

Evan Longoria hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Ty Blach made the early lead stand up, pitching the San Francisco Giants past the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 Sunday.

Buster Posey doubled and scored twice and Brandon Belt added an RBI double as the Giants took three of four in the series. San Francisco is 6-4 against the Dodgers this season.

If Blach played exclusively against the Dodgers for the remainder of the season, he would be a unanimous winner for the Cy Young Award.

Blach has faced the Dodgers three times this season, going 2-0 with a 1.06 ERA. Comparatively, he has a 6.27 ERA with an 0-3 record against all other teams in baseball.

Blach allowed two runs on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts in six solid innings, lowering his career ERA against the Dodgers to 1.63 in seven starts against them.

Sam Dyson and Tony Watson retired three batters each. Hunter Strickland pitched the ninth for his seventh save.

Longoria just missed an extra-base hit down the left field line before driving an off-speed pitch from Kenta Maeda (2-2) into the stands in left-center for his sixth home run.

Posey, who doubled and scored on Longoria's home run, drew a two-out walk in the third and scored on Belt's double. Over his last 14 games, Belt is hitting .375 (18 for 48) with 11 RBIs.

Cody Bellinger had two hits for the Dodgers but was pulled from the game in the sixth inning for not hustling on a stand-up double hit to "Triple's Alley."

UP NEXT

The Dodgers will travel to Arizona where they will face the red-hot Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday. Brock Stewart is expected to start against former Dodger Zack Greinke. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40PM PST.