UCI Fraternity Suspended as Police Investigate Student's Off-Campus Death

The Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity is currently on interim suspension and all of their activities have ceased as this is an active investigation.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    A University of California, Irvine fraternity has been suspended as police investigate the death of a student.

    The Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity is currently on interim suspension and all of their activities have ceased during the investigation, the school said in a statement. It was not immediately clear if the student was a member of the fraternity.

    The Interim Vice Chancellor Edgar Dormitorio from the UCI Student Affairs office sent out an email informing the campus community of the incident.

    "Our hearts go out to the student's family and community of friends who have been impacted by this incident," the email said.

    The incident occured in a residential area off campus. 

    No further details were provided on the student's identity as it is an ongoing investigation.

    The Irvine Police Department and the Office of Academic Integrity & Student Conduct are part of the investigation.

    The university states that it will work with the Greek community at UCI “to help ensure that they are engaging in behaviors and practices that are in alignment with university policies and their own values.”

