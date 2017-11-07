UCLA Athletics File photo of UCLA men's basketball players.

Three UCLA men's basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China, where the team is scheduled to open the season Friday against Georgia Tech, according to a report by ESPN.

UCLA issued a statement Tuesday about the "situation" in China, but did not identify the players or provide details about the alleged offense.

"We are aware of a situation involving UCLA student-athletes in Hangzhou, China," the school said in a statement. "The University is cooperating fully with local authorities on this matter, and we have no further comment at this time."

Details about whether the players were with the team during Tuesday's practice were not immediately available.



ESPN, citing unidentified sources, identified the players as LiAngelo Ball, the younger brother of Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill. All of the players are freshmen, part of a highly acclaimed recruiting class for the Bruins.

NBC4 is attempting to contact family members of the players.

Police responded Tuesday morning to the teams' hotel, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

Georgia Tech officials also issued a statement, confirming that three of the school's athletes were questioned by authorities in China and not arrested.

"On Tuesday morning in Hangzhou, China, three Georgia Tech men’s basketball student-athletes were questioned by local authorities at their hotel," the school said. "During the questioning, it was determined that Georgia Tech student-athletes were not involved in the activities being investigated. They have resumed their scheduled activities in advance of Saturday’s season opener versus UCLA in Shanghai."

