UCLA, CSUF Have NCAA Opponents

The NCAA Tournament beckons, and both UCLA and Cal State Fullerton now know who their opponents will be.

At Sunday's NCAA tournament bracket unveiling, the Bruins drew St. Bonaventure, while the Titans will go up against Purdue University.

The Bruins head into the NCAA Tournament short of momentum after their 67-78 loss to Arizona in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals on Friday. It should be noted, however, that Arizona did go on to win the Pac-12 Tournament outright after beating USC.

While they've drawn 11th-seeded St. Bonaventure in the East Bracket, the Bruins' is a "First Four" game at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday, meaning that should they win, UCLA will play sixth-seeded Florida in an East Region first-round game Thursday, March 15, in Dallas.

The Titans earned an automatic bid to the big dance after winning the Big West Tournament title for the first time since 2008 against UC Irvine on Saturday night. Fullerton put the Anteaters to the sword with a decisive 71-55 victory in which junior guard Kyle Allman Jr. earned Big West Tournament MPVP honors.

Fifteenth-seeded CSUF will take on second-seeded Purdue in the East Region on Friday, March 16 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.