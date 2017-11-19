UCLA Head Football Coach Fired After Loss to USC

Head Coach Jim Mora of the Seattle Seahawks stands on the side line against the St. Louis Rams. Mora has been named the new head coach for UCLA.

The day after the UCLA football team suffered a third consecutive defeat to crosstown rival USC, Bruins Head Coach Jim Mora was fired.

"University of California, Los Angeles Director of Athletics Dan Guerrero announced today that Head Football Coach Jim Mora has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately," the school announced in a press release.

The Bruins were coming off a 28-23 loss to the Trojans that set their overall record to 5-6 and 3-5 in the Pac-12 Conference and also dampened their hopes of being bowl-eligible.

"While his first four seasons at UCLA were very successful, the past two seasons have not met expectations, Guerrero said in the press release. "We thank Jim and his family for his service to our school and his unquestionable commitment to our student-athletes."

In his six seasons at the helm of the football program, Mora compiled a 46-30 record.

Bruins Offensive Coordinator Jedd Fisch will take on head coaching duties in the interim.