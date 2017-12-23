Two freshman UCLA basketball players who were arrested for shoplifting in China will remain suspended through the remainder of the 2017-18 season, the university announced.

Jalen Hill and Cody Riley were initially suspended "indefinitely" pending the outcome of the university's disciplinary process. UCLA officials said the decision to suspend them for the balance of the season "operates in conjunction" with the results of that disciplinary process, the outcome of which will remain confidential.

A third player who was arrested, LiAngelo Ball, previously withdrew from UCLA. Ball is the younger brother of former Bruin and current Laker Lonzo Ball.

Hill and Riley will not be permitted to travel with the team or suit up for home games, but they will be permitted to attend team meetings and take part in practices beginning Tuesday.

"Cody and Jalen are a part of our basketball and university families, and we will continue to support them as they serve their suspensions," head coach Steve Alford said. "Since returning from China, they have done everything asked of them and continued to work hard in the classroom and in their own personal workouts.

"I've told our players all along that actions have consequences, and the season-long suspension shows how seriously we take their misconduct," he said. "Though they will not suit up for games or travel with the team, I look forward to their return after the Christmas holiday. I am confident they will make significant contributions to the university moving forward."

UCLA Athletic Director Dan Guerrero said the players' actions "were contrary to the values of UCLA" and harmful to the university and basketball program.

"As members of the Bruin family, it is our responsibility to help them grow from this situation," he said. "We will continue to support them as students, as athletes and as young men, and we hope that they will use this as a learning experience."

The three players were arrested while the team was on a trip to China for a season-opening game against Georgia Tech. They remained at the team's hotel in China until the case was resolved, with President Donald Trump saying he discussed the situation with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

