UCLA Police Investigating String of Sexual Assaults

University police are investigating two reports of sexual assault and a report of sexual battery at UCLA that occurred within one week. All three victims are affiliated with the school.

The alleged assaults occurred between Jan. 28 and Feb. 5, according to the UCLA Police Department. Officers responded to two of the reports on Feb. 2.

In one of the Feb. 2 reports, the victim said she was assaulted at a campus residence hall Jan. 28 by a man she met on an online dating application. She said that when they met in person, he sexually assaulted her. Both the suspect and victim are UCLA students, police said.

In the second case, UCLA PD officers responded Feb. 2 to a report of a sexual assault on the 3100 block of Sepulveda Boulevard that allegedly occurred the night prior. The victim reported being sexually assaulted inside her residence by an acquaintance. The victim is a female UCLA student and the suspect described only as a male. Police said no arrests have been made in that case.

University police are also investigating a sexual battery that allegedly occurred on Gayley Avenue on Feb. 5 at 12:58 a.m. The victim told police she was walking on the street when the male suspect passed by her and sexually battered her. The victim confronted the suspect and recorded him on her cellphone. He entered a gray Nissan sedan with tinted windows and fled after initially grabbing the victim's cellphone and then giving it back to her, police said.

The suspect in the sexual battery is described as a black male between 20 and 25 years old, standing 6 feet tall and having a muscular build. He wore a black "San Francisco" sweater, black sweat pants, and black athletic shoes.

University police are asking anybody with information to call detectives at 310-825-1492.