UCLA QB Josh Rosen Declares for NFL Draft

By Associated Press

Published 3 hours ago

    Getty Images
    PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: Josh Rosen #3 of the UCLA Bruins looks to pass during the second half of a game against the Colorado Buffaloes at the Rose Bowl on September 30, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

    Rosen made the expected announcement Wednesday with a post on Twitter. He is expected to be a high first-round pick in April.

    Rosen has been the Bruins' starting quarterback for the past three seasons, playing in 30 total games after missing half of his sophomore year with injuries. He passed for 9,301 yards with 59 touchdown passes and 26 interceptions.

    He was close to fired UCLA coach Jim Mora, but discussed his decision with new Bruins coach Chip Kelly.

    In his statement, Rosen says that attending UCLA was "the best decision of my life." He also promises his mother that he'll return to Westwood to finish his degree.

