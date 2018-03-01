A man suspected of assaulting two UCLA students was arrested and held on multiple felony charges. Conan Nolan reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 1, 2018. (Published 17 minutes ago)

A man accused of attacking two UCLA students as they walked home alone was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery, and authorities are looking for more possible victims, police said Thursday.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Paris Mario Carter, is not a student at the University of California Los Angeles, campus police said. He was arrested on suspicion of felony sexual battery, false imprisonment, and possession of a loaded firearm Wednesday.

The first victim, a UCLA student, was walking home alone when someone she didn't know approached her in the 500 block of Veteran Avenue at 4:50 p.m. Feb. 5.

The student said the man touched himself in a sexual manner and then touched her. She screamed and he fled, according to the UCLA Police Department.

Feb. 26, the second victim was walking home alone in the 600 block of Levering Avenue when a man chased her and grabbed her. She said he touched intimate parts of her body, and when she screamed for help, he ran.

Police were tipped off that the suspect was in the area of Kinross and Glendon avenues Wednesday when they found Carter. They discovered he allegedly had a loaded weapon and took him into custody.

Police were searching for other possible victims, and encouraged anyone with information to contact UCLA Police Department’s Detective Division at (310) 825-9371.

