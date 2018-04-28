UCLA Students Robbed While Sleeping at Residence Hall

UCLA students are being warned after three fellow students were robbed at a residence hall early Friday morning.

The three victims reported that between 2:17 a.m. and 9 a.m., an unknown suspect entered their residence through an "unsecured" door, the UCLA Police Department said in a news release. The suspect took personal property while the victims were asleep.

No one was injured during the burglary and the incident is currently under investigation by UCLA police. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 310-825-1491 with report No. 18-0866. People report anonymous tips at 310-794-5824.