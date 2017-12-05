As Southern California residents lose their homes to ferocious wildfires that began burning unchecked overnight Tuesday, weeks before Christmas, U-Haul was offering free 30-day storage to those affected.
Two U-Haul centers in SoCal were opening their spaces to fire victims.
The San Fernando Valley and Van Nuys/San Luis Obispo centers made seven self-storage facilities available in six cities.
Victims would receive 30 days free.
The following locations were participating:
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Altadena
2320 N. Lincoln Ave.
Altadena, CA 91001
(626) 791-0952
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sun Valley
7721 Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
(818) 768-4100
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Canyon Country
27150 Sierra Hwy.
Canyon Country, CA 91351
(661) 251-4444
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Atwater Village
2671 Fletcher Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90039
(323) 664-3516
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Panorama City (U-Box only)
7885 Nelson Road, Unit B
Panorama City, CA 91402
(818) 574-3359
U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Pasadena
3559 E. Colorado Blvd.
Pasadena, CA 91107
(626) 795-2102
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pasadena
552 S. Raymond Ave.
Pasadena, CA 91105
(626) 795-6888
Several fires, including the Thomas, Creek and Rye fires began burning overnight Tuesday, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee. At least 150 structures, including homes and a mental health hospital, were burned to the ground.
Fire evacuation information is available here.