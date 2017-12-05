U-Haul Offers Free 30-Day Storage to SoCal Wildfire Victims - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
Wildfires Prompt Thousands of Evacuations
U-Haul Offers Free 30-Day Storage to SoCal Wildfire Victims

By Heather Navarro

    U-Haul Offers Free 30-Day Storage to SoCal Wildfire Victims
    A man prepares to evacuate his home as a wildfire burns along a hillside near homes in Santa Paula, California, on December 5, 2017. Fast-moving, wind-fueled brush fire exploded to about 10,000 acres in Ventura County Monday night, forcing hundreds of people to flee their homes, officials said. / AFP PHOTO / RINGO CHIU (Photo credit should read RINGO CHIU/AFP/Getty Images)

    As Southern California residents lose their homes to ferocious wildfires that began burning unchecked overnight Tuesday, weeks before Christmas, U-Haul was offering free 30-day storage to those affected.

    Two U-Haul centers in SoCal were opening their spaces to fire victims.

    The San Fernando Valley and Van Nuys/San Luis Obispo centers made seven self-storage facilities available in six cities.

    Victims would receive 30 days free.

    NewsChopper 4

    The following locations were participating:

    U-Haul Moving & Storage of Altadena

    2320 N. Lincoln Ave.

    Altadena, CA 91001

    (626) 791-0952

    U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sun Valley

    7721 Hollywood Way

    Burbank, CA 91505

    (818) 768-4100

    U-Haul Moving & Storage of Canyon Country

    27150 Sierra Hwy.

    Canyon Country, CA 91351

    (661) 251-4444

    U-Haul Moving & Storage of Atwater Village

    2671 Fletcher Drive

    Los Angeles, CA 90039

    (323) 664-3516

    U-Haul Moving & Storage of Panorama City (U-Box only)

    7885 Nelson Road, Unit B

    Panorama City, CA 91402

    (818) 574-3359

    U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Pasadena

    3559 E. Colorado Blvd.

    Pasadena, CA 91107

    (626) 795-2102

    U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pasadena

    552 S. Raymond Ave.

    Pasadena, CA 91105

    (626) 795-6888

    Several fires, including the Thomas, Creek and Rye fires began burning overnight Tuesday, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee. At least 150 structures, including homes and a mental health hospital, were burned to the ground. 

    Fire evacuation information is available here

