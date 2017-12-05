A man prepares to evacuate his home as a wildfire burns along a hillside near homes in Santa Paula, California, on December 5, 2017. Fast-moving, wind-fueled brush fire exploded to about 10,000 acres in Ventura County Monday night, forcing hundreds of people to flee their homes, officials said. / AFP PHOTO / RINGO CHIU (Photo credit should read RINGO CHIU/AFP/Getty Images)

As Southern California residents lose their homes to ferocious wildfires that began burning unchecked overnight Tuesday, weeks before Christmas, U-Haul was offering free 30-day storage to those affected.

Two U-Haul centers in SoCal were opening their spaces to fire victims.

The San Fernando Valley and Van Nuys/San Luis Obispo centers made seven self-storage facilities available in six cities.

Victims would receive 30 days free.

The following locations were participating:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Altadena

2320 N. Lincoln Ave.

Altadena, CA 91001

(626) 791-0952

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sun Valley

7721 Hollywood Way

Burbank, CA 91505

(818) 768-4100

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Canyon Country

27150 Sierra Hwy.

Canyon Country, CA 91351

(661) 251-4444

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Atwater Village

2671 Fletcher Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90039

(323) 664-3516

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Panorama City (U-Box only)

7885 Nelson Road, Unit B

Panorama City, CA 91402

(818) 574-3359

U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Pasadena

3559 E. Colorado Blvd.

Pasadena, CA 91107

(626) 795-2102

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pasadena

552 S. Raymond Ave.

Pasadena, CA 91105

(626) 795-6888

Several fires, including the Thomas, Creek and Rye fires began burning overnight Tuesday, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee. At least 150 structures, including homes and a mental health hospital, were burned to the ground.

Fire evacuation information is available here.