UPS is Hiring 12,000 Seasonal Employees in the LA Area

With the expected increase in package volume from November through January, UPS will be hiring 12,000 seasonal employees in the Greater Los Angeles area at 26 local facilities.

The 12,000 jobs are among the 100,000 seasonal jobs across the country the company is looking to fill through the end of the year.

Among the positions are 450 delivery and tractor-trailer drivers and 5,147 driver-helpers.

Hourly wage starts from $11 to $18.75. Aside from that, some locations offer attendance bonuses or retention bonuses of up to $120 per week.

For more information on UPS holiday jobs and locations, job seekers can go here.