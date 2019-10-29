101 Freeway Closed at Hollywood Boulevard for Police Activity

All lanes of the 101 Freeway at Hollywood Boulevard were closed Tuesday morning due to a man on the side of the overpass, according to the LA Fire Department.

As of 11:06 p.m. Monday night, a man was standing over the freeway overpass and refusing to come down. The California Highway Patrol closed all lanes of the 101 Freeway at Hollywood Boulevard and would continue to do so until LAFD operations are complete.

Northbound drivers are directed off at Hollywood Boulevard, while southbound drivers are directed off at Sunset Boulevard. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.