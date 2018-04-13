19-Year-Old U.S. Army Soldier Dies During Training in Fort Irwin - NBC Southern California
19-Year-Old U.S. Army Soldier Dies During Training in Fort Irwin

By Karla Rendon

Published 44 minutes ago

    U.S. Army
    Jorge Diaz, 19, was killed during training Tuesday, April 10, 2018 in what authorities said was a vehicle accident.

    A decorated U.S. Army soldier died Tuesday, April 10 during training at the National Training Center in California’s Fort Irwin, according to officials.

    Nineteen-year-old Julian Diaz, a Private who enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2017, was an Arizona native who was awarded the National Defense and Army Service Ribbons. The teen was a 7th Infantry Division Soldier who was killed in a car incident, according to statement released by officials.

    Major General Willard Burleson III, the 7th Infantry Division commanding general, offered his sympathies to Diaz’s loved ones.

    "The soldiers of 1-2 SBCT honor Private Diaz through their steadfast commitment, care for each other and their will to get better every day," Burleson said.

    Details on Diaz’s death were not immediately available pending investigation.

