'Black Friday' Party at USC Fraternity Sparks Controversy

A fraternity party is drumming up a lot of controversy at the University of Southern California Friday, with some saying the "Black Friday" theme is racially insensitive, while others feel the whole thing is being overblown.

The Delta Tau Delta house on USC's fraternity row was under investigation by the university following a controversial party that was held at the house last Friday.

Guests took pictures at the party showing graffiti and banners bearing the words "for the culture," "Black Friday," and "Jemimah."

USC alum Latiera Zachery is among those offended by the images - especially "Jemimah."

"I just feel like the remarks are racially insensitive," Zachary said. "When I think of Jemimah I think of the pancake mix which typically represents an African American woman with a head wrap and white dress...which typically makes me think of slavery."

A member of the fraternity told NBC4 that the original theme was going to be "Blackout Friday" but the fraternity's executive board turned down that name because they thought it was a reference to alcohol - as in "blackout drunk."

The fraternity changed the name to "Black Friday." The treasurer for the fraternity told the college newspaper the fraternity places great value on diversity and they didn't mean to offend anyone.

USC student Megan Wood said people of many different races attended and wore black to the party, and there were no disturbances.

"I thought it was a black out theme, like I know they had black lights inside the house. So I don't think it was mean to be racially insensitive at all," she said.

But the vice president of student affairs says he's disheartened by the images, and ignorance is not an excuse.

Ainsley Carry issued a statement saying in part: "...even if the organizers did not start out meaning to offend, the result is offensive..... Bigotry will not go unchallenged within this community."

Some students speculate one of the banners could be referring to a rap group called Migos, which uses the term "for the culture." The university is looking into it.