Police Investigate 52 Claims of Sex Assault Against USC Gynecologist

The entrance to the Engemann Student Health Center on the campus of the University of Southern California (USC) is seen in Los Angeles, California on May 17, 2018. USC was in turmoil as it was accused of being too slow to act on accusations of abusive sexual practises by Dr. George Tyndall.

What to Know 13 lawsuits filed against USC, doctor as students accuse ex-campus gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall of molesting patients

USC President C. L. Max Nikias agrees to step down

Nikias apologized in writing to women who claim they were abused by Tyndall

Police Tuesday were investigating misconduct allegations made by 52 former patients of a USC gynecologist, with the complaints spanning from 1990 to 2016, roughly his entire tenure at the university.

The president of USC agreed to step down following the sex assault claims against campus gynecologist George Tyndall, as 13 lawsuits were filed in connection with the claims. Police said at a news conference Tuesday that the lawsuits were filed by former USC students and some who did not attend the university.

The former gynecologist, who operated in the school's student health center and worked at the university for more than 30 years, was accused of molesting patients over decades as a "serial sexual predator," according to a court filing Monday.

Tyndall was accused of routinely making crude comments, taking inappropriate photographs and forcing the plaintiffs to strip naked before groping them under the guise of medical treatment for his "sexual gratification," the lawsuit said.

USC President Max Nikias agreed to step down Friday.

Tyndall denied wrongdoing in interviews with The Los Angeles Times.

John Manly, an attorney for the victims, said in a statement that the resignation is "the first step in a long process of healing for the victims of Dr. Tyndall."

"It occurred because students faculty and alumni pressured Board of Trustees to do the right thing," the statement said. "It is our hope that their pressure will continue until the University reforms the culture which has enabled sexual abuse and holds all of the enablers accountable so this will never happen again."

In the latest filing, "Jane Doe 11" says she had filed written complaints against Tyndall and submitted them to the school back in 1988, and said she was ignored.

"Jane Doe 11" said she had two exams conducted by Tyndall as part of an experimental study. She said he forced her to "strip completely naked with her breasts fully exposed throughout the entire examination, shoving his ungloved fingers into (her) vagina."

"I left feeling as though I had been molested and mistreated during my exams," she said in a complaint she alleges was submitted to the university.

Police are urging anyone who believes they have been victimized to contact the department's Special Assault Section at (213) 486-6910.

