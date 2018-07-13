Xinran Ji, 24, was found dead in his apartment near USC after being attacked while walking home from a study group Thursday, July 24, 2014.

What to Know Xinran Ji was attacked by three people in 2014 as he walked home from a study session to his apartment near the USC campus

Three people were convicted in the brutal ambush attack that shocked the USC community

Alejandra Guerrero, 16 at the time of the killing, was sentenced to life in prison

A 20-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for her role in the 2014 baseball bat beating death of a USC graduate student from China.

Alejandra Guerrero was convicted in October 2016. She was sentenced along with a co-defendant Friday in the brutal attack on electrical engineering student Xinran Ji, who was ambushed by three people near the Los Angeles campus while walking back to his apartment following a study session.

Ji was found dead in his apartment by his roommates.



Co-defendant Jonathan Del Carmen, 23, pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder. He was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison.

Family of Slain Student Break Down in Court

The family of Xinran Ji who was killed in a brutal attack near USC in 2014 broke down in court when the killer was sentenced. Jonathan Gonzalez reports for the NBC4 News at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.

Both Guerrero, 16 at the time of the killing, and Del Carmen apologized in court Friday morning before they were sentenced.

A third co-defendant is awaiting trial and a fourth is already serving life without parole.