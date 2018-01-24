USC is about the break ground on renovations to the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Coliseum opened in June 1923 and went on to serve as a stage for the Olympics, two Super Bowls and other NFL battles, Los Angeles Dodgers baseball games, a World Series, a Papal Mass, presidential visits and USC football.



Renovation plans call for new seating, concourse, press box, improved concession stands and LED lighting. Wi-Fi will also be improved. A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 28. The project is expected to require about two years to complete and include full restoration of the iconic peristyle.



Below, renderings of the renovations.