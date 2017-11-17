Foodtball fans, get your sweet fix!

Astro Doughnuts and Fried Chicken in downtown Los Angeles is selling USC and UCLA-themed mini doughnuts ahead of Saturday's football showdown at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The mini doughnuts feature USC's signature cardinal and gold colors and UCLA's blue and gold.

The Southern California rivalry between the two teams dates back decades and is considered by some to be the greatest rivalry in college sports.

The winner of Saturday's football game will earn the coveted Victory Bell.

So whether you're holding a viewing party at home or tailgating before the big game, you can pick up a box of twelve rivalry doughnuts for $20 at Astro's downtown LA location Friday or Saturday.

Football fans can get a sweet fix and show their pride for either the Trojans or the Bruins ahead of Saturday's game. Today in LA is showing off Astro Doughnuts Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.