USPS is Hiring for the Holidays

The United States Postal Service will be hiring in the Los Angeles and Santa Ana areas for the holidays.

USPS representatives will be at a job fair on Tuesday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at Golden West College. They will be talking to anybody interested in applying.

To be considered for the positions, applicants must meet the following requirements:

• Must be 18 years old at the time of appointment or 16 years of age with a high school diploma.

• Must be a United States citizen, or permanent resident.

• Must have recent employment history

• Ability to pass a criminal background check, drug screening, and medical assessment

• Have a safe driving record (if applicable to the position)

Some of the available positions are: rural mail carriers, mail processing clerks, transportation assistants, mail handlers and clerk assistants. Hourly wage ranges from $16-$18.62 per hour.

During the Job Fair, USPS will be providing flyers with information on how to apply online.