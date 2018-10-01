USPS is Hiring for the Holidays - NBC Southern California
USPS is Hiring for the Holidays

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

    The United States Postal Service will be hiring in the Los Angeles and Santa Ana areas for the holidays.

    USPS representatives will be at a job fair on Tuesday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at Golden West College. They will be talking to anybody interested in applying.

    To be considered for the positions, applicants must meet the following requirements:

    • Must be 18 years old at the time of appointment or 16 years of age with a high school diploma.

    • Must be a United States citizen, or permanent resident.

    • Must have recent employment history

    • Ability to pass a criminal background check, drug screening, and medical assessment

    • Have a safe driving record (if applicable to the position)

    Some of the available positions are: rural mail carriers, mail processing clerks, transportation assistants, mail handlers and clerk assistants. Hourly wage ranges from $16-$18.62 per hour.

    During the Job Fair, USPS will be providing flyers with information on how to apply online.

