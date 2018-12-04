USPS Begins Annual 'Operation Santa' Campaign

Decorations at the post office during Operation Santa in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Operation Santa is the USPS' program to answer letters written to Santa by needy kids. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Santa is now accepting applications for assistance this holiday season.

OK, not really. But, the USPS kicked off their "Operation Santa" campaign Dec. 3 and you can help by "lending a helping hand to the hard workers of the North Pole" through Dec. 22.

There are currently two programs being offered in select locations – Legacy Operation Santa and Digital Operation Santa.

Currently the only Digital Operation Santa location in California is in San Diego.

Operation Santa, however, operates across the country. Postal employees respond to letters by providing a written response signed by Santa.

In select Post Offices, the public is invited to "adopt" Santa letters and fulfill the child's wishes as an individual or as a team. This must be done in person due to privacy reasons.

Three of the 2018 Operation Santa Locations are in Southern California: Los Angeles, Santa Ana and Santa Clarita.

After completing the forms, the volunteer selects a letter. To protect the privacy of the person who penned the letter, all last names, addresses and contact information will be redacted.

Next, the selection is handed over to the postal clerk so they can notate which letter(s) will be adopted.

Once the wish has been fulfilled, it's time to mail it. Note that the sender will be responsible for paying the postage fees.

Once paid, the postal clerks match the box with letter write by using an internal numbering system.

The return address will read "Operation Santa, North Pole."

This year marks the 106th year of the USPS Operation Santa program.