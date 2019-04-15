USPS Extends Hours for Last Minute Tax Returns - NBC Southern California
USPS Extends Hours for Last Minute Tax Returns

The objective is to facilitate the last minute sending of tax returns.

By Staff Report

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    The United States Postal Service (USPS) will extend its hours of some post processing and distribution centers (P&DC) on April 15 to allow taxpayers to submit their last-minute tax returns.

    Some centers will be open until 8 or 10 p.m., while others will be open until midnight. Envelopes should already have stamps when they are submitted to these locations that offer extended hours.

    The following are the centers that will offer extended hours:

    • Los Angeles P&DC (midnight): 7001 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles CA 90001
    • Santa Ana P&DC (midnight): 3101 W. Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana CA 92799
    • P & DC San Bernardino (8:00 p.m): 1900 W. Redlands Blvd., San Bernardino CA 92403
    • Industry P&DC (10:00 p.m.): 15421 E. Gale Ave., City of Industry, CA 91715

    According to the USPS, all other mail collection boxes and mailings through post offices will be collected at their regular schedules.

    Postal service hours are available by visiting usps.com or by calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777).

